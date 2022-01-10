Nancy Pelosi TRIPS as she exits the stage following her speech at the funeral of late Senator Harry Reid.

Nancy Pelosi TRIPS as she exits the stage after speaking at the funeral of late Senator Harry Reid.

After speaking at Senator Harry Reid’s funeral over the weekend, Nancy Pelosi nearly fell off the stage.

At Reid’s memorial service in Nevada on Saturday, the House Speaker tripped after stepping off the podium.

After the slip, Pelosi quickly regained her footing by grabbing the podium.

Pelosi claimed during her remarks that she had never heard Reid say anything negative about any of his colleagues, a claim later debunked by former President Obama.

“Few could match Harry’s understanding of his senators, their states, their needs, and their ambitions, and I never heard Harry say anything unkind about any of his Senate colleagues, Democratic or Republican,” Pelosi said.

On December 28, former US Senator Harry Reid died of pancreatic cancer.

Pelosi said at the time of his death that the United States had lost a “titan of public service.”

Senator Harry Reid, a leader of immense courage and ferocious conviction who worked tirelessly to achieve historic progress for the American people, passed away today,” Pelosi said in a statement.

