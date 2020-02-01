Nando’s fans are ‘fuming and distraught’ after chicken chain ditches their mango and lime base

Distraught Nando’s fans have taken to Twitter to reveal their heartbreak after the chicken chain revealed they will no longer be serving their Mango and Lime base and sauce.

The popular Portuguese Peri-Peri diner are replacing the mild seasoning in favour of mango and passion fruit in their UK restaurants from February 3.

But taking to Twitter fans shared their devastation, with many saying they had no idea what to order from the chain in future.

The mango and lime dressing was the second mildest option among the options available to diners.

The new sauce launched nationwide this week following a successful trial in at the grilled chicken shop’s ‘Nando’s Yard’ pop-up in Shoreditch, east London.

It will be in stores for at least four months, and then a new seasonal flavour will be added.

A spokesperson for Nando’s said: ‘A tropical and exotic flavour, passion fruit grows across Nando’s Southern African heartland, and is the perfect match for PERi-PERi Chicken.

‘This tangy new flavour is perfect for those who like a little sweetness on their wings or want to try something different on their burger. ‘

But fans aren’t as convinced, saying they’re ‘fuming’ and ‘heartbroken’.

‘Mango and Lime is the best one @NandosUK. Whyyyyy. Passion fruit is so gross’ one person wrote.

Another added: ‘So I’m seeing that Nando’s have took away their mango & lime sauce away and replaced it with mango & passion fruit……Fuming’

‘What the f***, Nando’s have stopped doing mango and lime. I’m heartbroken’ another wrote.

Clearly passionate about the base, another said: ‘I have just learnt some truly devastating news. Sorry to say my local Nando’s have stopped supplying mango and lime sauce.

‘A moments silence should be observed around the country. What sick individual thought that was a good idea.

Writing in all capitals, a fifth berated: ‘NANDOS CAN SUCK A D*** WHY R THEY TAKING AWAY THE MANGO AND LIME AND REPLACING IT WITH PASSIONFRUIT. EW’

The flavour will sit on the Nando’s ‘PERi-ometer’ next to lemon and herb, in the place where mango and lime was previously.

The seasoning barometer also includes Plain… ish, medium, hot, and extra hot.

It doesn’t cost any extra and the seasoning price is included in the dish when ordering.