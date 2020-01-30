Nando’s launch plant-based burger to compete with rivals – and giving away 500 for free in Brisbane

Nando’s has launched its own plant-based burger patty to compete with some of its biggest competitors – and the fast-food giant is giving them away for free.

Following the likes of McDonald’s, Grill’d, Oporto and Hungry Jack’s, Nando’s will begin selling its Great Pretender burger in Queensland next Tuesday.

At just $9.95, the plant-based chicken alternative is an affordable option for people wanting to steer clear of meat.

Brisbane-based food gurus will have the opportunity to try the burger for free this Thursday ahead of its official launch next week.

Nando’s will be offering 500 Great Pretender burgers with chips on the side from 11am at Nando’s Festival Towers in Brisbane’s CBD to promote the new product.

Nando’s Head of Food, Mario Manabe, told Daily Mail Australia the business is hoping to give its customers the option to ‘switch up their protein source when the mood strikes’.

‘We’ve used key ingredients from our signature PERi-PERi recipe to give the Great Pretender a kick of flavours,’ he said.

The protein patty is flavoured with lemon, herbs and garlic, as well as Nando’s African Birds Eye Chilli.

Mr Manabe said the flavour and texture of the patty has been reworked consistently recently to ensure it was perfect before hitting the market.

‘Unlike our veggie patty, the Great Pretender’s texture is very similar to a minced chicken burger patty, and it caramelises and smells just like meat when it’s cooked,’ Mr Manabe said.

For people who don’t like burgers, the patty can substitute for chicken in any other wrap, pita, salad or paella for an additional $1.

‘We’re excited to be innovating our menu and providing an option for Nando’s fans which still includes all the perks of our famous PERi-PERi flavour.

‘Our aim is to make dining at Nando’s as inclusive as possible, so this addition will certainly help in catering to Australia’s ever-changing eating habits.’

The business hopes the product will be ready to launch nationwide later in 2020.