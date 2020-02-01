Nani pleads with Man Utd fans to be patient after Bruno Fernandes arrival

Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United this week from Sporting after a long transfer saga that stretched back to the summer and Nani has pleaded patience

Nani has urged Manchester United fans to be patient with Bruno Fernandes as he gets to grips with the Premier League.

The Portugal midfielder joined the Red Devils on Thursday for a fee of up to £68m.

He was made a top target this January as United chase a spot in the top four of the Premier League, hunting down Chelsea.

With the Old Trafford outfit five points behind the Blues, United have had some making up to do.

But with Fernandes on board, the feel of doom and gloom around the Theatre of Dreams has been lifted – for now, at least.

However, former Red Devils favourite Nani has told the fans to be patient with their new man.

“Hi guys, quick message to everyone at Manchester, Old Trafford, all the fans,” Nani said in a video on United’s Twitter page.

“Just wishing good luck to Bruno Fernandes, who just moved to Manchester, and ask you guys to give him good support.

“Have a little bit of patience for his adaptation in the team. For sure he will prove his qualities, he’ll score beautiful goals.”

Fernandes was in terrific form for Sporting before making the move to the Premier League.

He netted eight times and assisted seven in 15 Primeira Liga appearances this campaign before leaving.

And the 25-year-old wants to follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, who also left Sporting for United.

He said: “My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club.

“For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible, I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies.

“I want to thank Sporting for everything they have done for me.

“It is surreal to hear the nice words that have been said about me from players that used to play for this team.

“A massive thank you to Ole and everyone at Manchester United for the trust they have shown in me and I can’t wait to start to repay that on the pitch.”