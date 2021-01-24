Nanjing secures a comeback win over Jilin in CBA

ZHUJI, China, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — With Xirelijiang’s unstoppable performance in the fourth quarter, the Nanjing Monkey Kings overcame the Jilin Northeast Tigers 125-122 in the CBA here on Sunday.

Xirelijiang notched 34 points and 13 assists, while his teammate Arnett Moultrie contributed 32 points and 11 rebounds to the victory. Dominique Jones of Jilin posted a game-high 50 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, but he could not help his team hold off the opponents’ fierce attacks.

Led by Jones, who dismantled Nanjing’s defense with jump shots, Jilin controlled the rhythm in the early minutes and established a 13-point lead into the second half.

Xirelijiang stood out for Jiangsu in the second half, especially with his amazing five 3-pointers in the last period, helping Nanjing to mercilessly score 41 points in the last period and turn the tables.

“I am very proud of our players. We found the energy and we won. I hope we can continue to play like this,” said Nanjing head coach Memi Becirovic. Enditem