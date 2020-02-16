Nanny star Fran Drescher reveals how her photographic memory helped police identify her rapist

Actress Fran Drescher has spoken of how she was able to help police catch the man who raped her during a 1985 home invasion thanks to her photographic memory.

The 62-year-old actress shared how two men were convicted and jailed after breaking into her house in Los Angeles, stealing her possessions and raping her and her friend at gunpoint when she was in her late 20s.

Her husband at the time, Peter Jacobson, was also attacked, tied up and forced to witness the entire ordeal.

‘We had been victims of a violent crime one night, him, me and my girlfriend and it was a very ill-fated night,’ Drescher said.

‘We were held at gunpoint by a man we didn’t know along with his brother. He was on parole. He had been incarcerated and then he was let go and went on the rampage,’ she told CNN’s Ana Cabrera.

‘I was not the only woman he had raped. My girlfriend was there and she was raped too.

‘I ended up helping the police with the with their artist sketch because I have a photographic memory. I knew what he looked like and based off of that they were able to apprehend them,’ Drescher explained.

She said that she was able to find closure once the man was caught and sent to prison.

‘I at least have the closure which a lot of woman sadly do not have, but I do. He is locked away now for good and will never do that again – and I don’t have to worry about seeing him every time I turn a corner.’

‘I never wanted to come off as ‘weak,’ so I just kind of buried it and got on with life. For the next 15 years I focused on working extra hard, making everybody else happy and being a caregiver; she told InStyle.

‘I was busy with The Nanny, and I lived in the oxygen-thin air of other people saying how hard I worked and how nice I was.’

She managed to put the ordeal to the back of her mind under she was diagnosed with uterine cancer in 2000.

‘It was strange — and kind of poetic — that my reproductive organs, of all things, had cancer,’ she continued. ‘But it was also an amazing affirmation that pain finds its way to exactly the right place in the body if you don’t deal with it. Since I hadn’t been paying attention to my own vulnerabilities, my pain from the rape lodged itself in my uterus. No one else around me had cancer. That was a rude awakening.’

Drescher says she wants other women to learn from her mistakes and take control of their lives.

‘Don’t ignore something and hope it goes away or drive yourself into an early grave because you feel like you have too much stuff to do for everyone else,’ she said. ‘That is a pitfall women often experience. I’m here to say, “Stop that!”‘