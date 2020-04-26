Nanotechnology: nanomaterials from the organic construction kit

MAgnetic nanoparticles have great potential for numerous technical and medical applications. They are suitable as chemical catalysts, as sensors, as active ingredient vehicles, but also as contrast agents in imaging. Therefore, many scientists try to produce such particles in variable sizes and with tailor-made properties. A group of microbiologists from the University of Bayreuth has taken an unusual path: The researchers led by Dirk Schüler use certain bacteria to produce the magnetic nanoparticles. They have genetically programmed the microorganisms so that they generate the nanoparticles themselves when they grow in a petri dish or in a bioreactor.

Pupils and his two colleagues, Frank Mickoleit and Clarissa Lanzloth, use bacteria of the genus Magnetospirillum gryphiswaldense for their experiments. These microbes belong to the so-called magneto-tactical bacteria. The standard inventory of unicellular organisms includes tiny nanocrystals made of iron oxide, which are arranged in a chain shape inside the cell. The microorganisms thus have a kind of compass needle with which they can orient themselves based on the earth’s magnetic field.

Anchor proteins for special tasks

The magnetic nanocrystals – also called magnetosomes – are only between 30 and 50 nanometers in size and have a membrane shell made of lipids in which various proteins are embedded. The scientists use these protein molecules as anchors to couple functional units and biochemically active groups to the magnetosomes. The result is multifunctional magnetic particles of almost uniform size.

The Bayreuth researchers’ method starts with the genes that are responsible for the biosynthesis of membrane proteins. The bacterial genome is specifically modified with genes from other organisms. The magnetospirillum bacteria reprogrammed in this way then produce magnetosomes which carry additional functional groups on their membrane envelope.

The Bayreuth researchers chose four different anchor proteins for their experiments and, according to the modular principle, provided them with four very different groups simultaneously. These included the enzyme glucose oxidase, which is used biotechnologically in sugar test strips as a sugar sensor, and a green fluorescent protein, which is often used in biotechnology as a reporter because it lights up green under ultraviolet light and thus the spatial distribution of the magnetic particles can display.

Biocompatible particles can be used in many ways

The microbiologists from Bayreuth coupled another enzyme, which is easy to detect, to the magnetosomes, as well as an antibody fragment – also called a nanobody. Using this fragment, the particles could be built into a hydrogel-based matrix. The magnetic nanoparticles are thus bound to a carrier material and are easier to handle.

As the researchers write in the journal “Small”, the genetic engineering process is characterized by high selectivity and controllability. Conventional chemical coupling methods are far from being as efficient. In addition, their genetic reprogramming process opens up a wide range of possibilities, the scientists say. Very different useful functions can be combined on the envelope membrane. As a test, a spider silk protein was coupled to the membrane and a protein for stimulating human immune cells. Due to their magnetic properties, the nanoparticles can be easily isolated and cleaned from the bacteria.

Studies have shown that the magnetic nanoparticles are biocompatible. As a result, the particles can be used in biomedicine in the future, for example as contrast agents in magnetic resonance tomography or as magnetic sensors in diagnostics. In the future, the nanoparticles could help to detect cancer cells. Another field of application is bioreactor systems. Magnetic nanoparticles are particularly suitable for this if they have been fitted with tiny catalysts. Then they can initiate complex biochemical processes.