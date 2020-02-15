Napoleon Perdis Auto Pilot Pre-Foundation Skin Primer sold every every 90 seconds

A best-selling primer loved by beauty fans and makeup artists all over the globe has been flying off shelves, with one tube sold every 90 seconds.

Women are praising the Auto Pilot Pre-Foundation Skin Primer by Australian brand Napoleon Perdis as the answer to creating flawless skin with a long lasting finish.

The primer is the brand’s best-selling product of all time, with up to 350,000 units sold every year – despite the iconic beauty brand going into voluntary administration in early 2019.

‘Someone buys our primer every 90 seconds, 24 hours a day, every day of the year,’ Henry Lee, CEO of Napoleon Perdis Cosmetics, said.

The much-loved $59 product has been lauded by beauty fans and makeup artists for its ‘skin-perfecting ingredients’, including chamomile extract and Vitamin E.

Not only does the primer ‘preps and primes’ complexion, but the product has minimised irritation, inflammation, and redness.

Ideal for all skin types, the primer promises to strengthen and smooth the skin, boost hydration levels and create a ‘beautiful canvas’ so your makeup lasts the distance.

It has risen through the ranks to earn 4.6-star ratings online, with hundreds of glowing reviews calling the product a ‘holy grail’.

‘I’m confident I have tried nearly every primer under the sun, and this is the only one I keep coming back to. I have dry to normal skin – this moisturises it perfectly and keeps my make-up looking tip top all day,’ one shopper said.

Another woman said: ‘It has a good scent and it’s a light primer so that can be absorbed very quickly. After using it, the makeup can last more time on face without messy, especially in the hot days.’

One said: ‘This product is one for every makeup lover! Not only is this the most perfect primer – it fixes any makeup mishap without having to remove and reapply. Totally worth the price and you will never go back to.

Another said: ‘I have been using this primer for years now and its my go to! It is light on your skin and keeps your hydrated, whilst also keeping your make up on too. Wonderful!’

And another said: ‘I fell in love with this primer the instant I used it. It is the perfect base, allowing your makeup to apply flawlessly. It is lightweight, hydrates but doesn’t leave my skin feeling oily and honestly just feels fresh. This was the first primer I ever tried and truth be told, it’s still my favourite.’

The best-selling primer comes just days after the beauty brand announced its return to the Australian market following its shock voluntary administration.

‘We are here to stay – and we are better than ever,’ the brand said last week.

Napoleon Perdis Cosmetics is now run by retail investor Livia Wang and former Witchery executive Henry Lee after KUBA Investments purchased the brand in April 2019.