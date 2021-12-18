NASA astronaut candidates include a woman from Turkey.

Among the NASA astronaut candidates is a woman from Turkey.

Deniz Burnham, 36, was born in Adana, Turkey, at the Incirlik Air Base.

WASHINGTON, DC

NASA has selected ten new astronaut candidates, one of whom was born in Turkey, to represent the United States and work in space for the benefit of humanity.

Burnham is based in Wasilla, Alaska, according to NASA.

Burnham is a member of the US Navy Reserves and a former intern at NASA’s Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley, California.

“Burnham is a seasoned energy industry executive who has overseen onsite drilling projects in Alaska, Canada, and Texas,” NASA said.

Deniz Burnham is an Alaskan drilling engineer. pic.twitter.comQJAZV3Ht5H

The members of the 2021 astronaut class were introduced Monday at Ellington Field near NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, marking the first new class in four years.

The astronaut candidates will undergo two years of training in five major areas: operating and maintaining the complex systems of the International Space Station, spacewalk training, developing complex robotics skills, safely operating a T-38 training jet, and Russian language skills.