NASA has completed the deployment of the James Webb Space Telescope.

The full deployment of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is a key milestone in science operations, according to the US space agency. The sunshield, which is about the size of a tennis court when fully deployed, is about the size of a tennis court when fully deployed.

The telescope’s sunshield is “roughly the size of a tennis court at full size” and “was folded to fit inside the payload area of an Arianespace Ariane 5 rocket’s nose cone prior to launch,” according to a NASA statement released late Tuesday.

“In December, the Webb team started remotely deploying the sunshield.

“On the 28th of March, 2021, three days after launch,” it added.

“This is the first time anyone has ever attempted to put a telescope this large into space,” NASA’s Thomas Zurbuchen said, referring to the full deployment.

“The sunshield’s success is an incredible testament to the human ingenuity and engineering skill that will enable Webb to achieve its science goals,” he added.

The “five-layered sunshield will protect the telescope from the Sun, Earth, and Moon’s light and heat,” according to the statement.

“It’s critical to keep Webb’s scientific instruments at temperatures of 40 kelvins, or below minus 380 degrees Fahrenheit [minus 229 degrees Celsius]– cold enough to see the faint infrared light that Webb seeks to observe,” NASA added.

“Unfolding Webb’s sunshield in space is an incredible milestone, crucial to the mission’s success,” said Gregory L Robinson, Webb’s program director at NASA headquarters.

Thousands of parts had to work together in perfect harmony for this engineering marvel to fully unfold.”

The $10 billion observatory is named after James Webb, the NASA administrator in the early 1960s when the United States was on the verge of sending people to the moon for the first time.

The European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency are also partners in the Webb mission, which is viewed as a successor to the aging Hubble Space Telescope.