NASA has issued a warning about a solar storm that is expected to hit Earth before Christmas.

The sun was hit by a solar storm on Dec.

According to reports, NASA has warned of an incoming “impact” that could cause radio disruptions and GPS issues before Christmas 2021.

The solar storm may boost northern lights displays around the north pole, according to a Space.com report, citing a Dec.

The UK Met Office’s space weather forecasting center released a statement on February 22.

A coronal mass ejection, or CME, caused the solar storm, according to the report, which is defined as “a powerful eruption of magnetically charged particles and plasma from the outer layer of the sun’s atmosphere, the corona.”

What effect will this have on the planet?

When directed at Earth, CMEs can cause geomagnetic storms.

According to Space.com, these geomagnetic storms can disrupt satellite services, knock out power grids, and increase auroras in the regions around the North and South Poles.

According to Space.com, Monday’s CME “burst from the sun at 6:36 a.m.

EST (1136 GMT),” will arrive on Dec.

22.

According to Spaceweather.com, the flare was caused by a powerful “M1.9-class solar flare that erupted from a sunspot called Active Region 2908.”

“Both NOAA and NASA predictions show Earth impact late on December 23,” according to Tamitha Skov on Twitter.

According to the UK Met Office space weather forecasting center, the geomagnetic storm triggered by Monday’s CME is only expected to be minor.

Santa may be treated to a beautiful display of the aurora borealis as a result of the solar storm, just in time for the holiday season.

