NASA has issued a warning that large asteroids may be heading straight for Earth without being detected.

Huge asteroids may be heading straight for Earth, NASA warns.

Huge asteroids could be heading for Earth undetected due to a blind spot in the sky, according to NASA.

Because of the way our planet rotates and orbits the sun, astronomers funded by the US space agency have discovered that objects approaching us from the east at night can appear stationary.

According to The Telegraph, this means they can “sneak up” on Earth without warning, bypassing the vast network of computerised telescopes.

The telescope’s algorithm is designed to detect asteroids and thus flags moving objects, avoiding false alarms when supernovae and flare stars pass by.

They’ve been programmed to believe that objects approaching Earth appear to drift westward in the sky due to the planet’s eastward rotation on its axis.

However, asteroids approaching from the east can appear stationary due to Earth’s spin and curved orbit around the sun.

The startling revelation, which was published in the journal Icarus, stated that 50% of impactors approaching Earth from the east are thought to have periods of slow motion, making them difficult to detect.

“Surveys should take extra caution when surveying the sky in this direction, and aggressively pursue new slow-moving objects,” the team wrote.

Despite the alarming news, Professor Richard Wainscoat of the University of Hawaii, who led the research team, said that people “shouldn’t lose sleep” over the possibility of being hit by an asteroid.

“If we find something that is going to hit the Earth, we would like to do something about it,” he said.

“It’s not as simple as finding them and sitting there waiting for it to happen.”

The study’s findings eerily resemble the plot of the star-studded Netflix film Don’t Look Up, in which Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence discover a devastating comet in the sky that threatens to wipe out the planet.

Professor Wainscoat, on the other hand, assured that the algorithms could be updated to overcome the apparent stationary effect.

A 100-meter asteroid flew past Earth only 43,000 miles away in 2019, causing a “near miss” for the planet.

It sparked concerns across the astronomical community after being discovered just 24 hours earlier, prompting a revision of asteroid observation guidelines.

NASA was then tasked with identifying 90% of asteroids larger than 140 meters in diameter that could wipe out a large city if they were landed by the US Congress.

They’re also working on ways to avoid negative consequences on the planet.

