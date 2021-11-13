NASA reports that an ‘earthgrazer,’ a rare meteor event, occurred over Georgia and Alabama.

According to NASA, a rare occurrence of an “earthgrazing” meteor zipping across the night sky gave skywatchers in Georgia and Alabama a spectacular light show earlier this week.

According to a Gizmodo report, at 6:39 p.m.

On November 1st, at 8:00 a.m

The bright fireball became visible on September 9, and despite partly overcast skies, it was still visible to many people, according to NASA Meteor Watch on Facebook.

According to NASA, the object first appeared above Taylorsville, Georgia, and then moved northwest at a speed of “38,500 miles per hour (61,960 kilometers per hour) and at an altitude of 55 miles (89 kilometers) above Earth,” according to Gizmodo.

Three NASA meteor cameras in the area allowed meteorologists to calculate the object’s trajectory and orbit, but the incredible length of its journey through Earth’s atmosphere necessitated some additional math, according to Gizmodo.

The meteor disintegrated 34 miles above Lutts, Tennessee, after traveling a “whopping” 186 miles, according to WSB-TV 2.

“Earthgrazers,” according to NASA, are “fireball meteors with a trajectory so shallow that they skim long distances across the upper atmosphere.” This event was “a rare meteor for those fortunate enough to see it,” according to the Union-Bulletin.

“On rare occasions, they even ‘bounce off’ the atmosphere and return to space,” NASA Meteor Watch wrote on Facebook, but this one eventually disintegrated.

