Nasa scientists finish the telescope deployment by remotely unfolding the mirrors of the James Webb space telescope.

Nasa scientists finish the deployment of the James Webb space telescope by remotely unfolding the telescope’s mirrors.

The telescope is so large that it had to be folded tightly to fit into the rocket that carried it into space, and engineers have been carefully unfolding it piece by piece over the last two weeks.

After the final unfolding of the James Webb telescope’s mirror, NASA scientists hailed it as an “amazing milestone.”

On Christmas Day, the long-awaited (dollar)10 billion telescope was launched into orbit, with the unfolding completing the deployment phase.

Engineers have since directed the delicate unraveling of the £6.5 million mirror, with the final piece swinging into place on Saturday evening.

“It’s an incredible milestone for me, and I’m emotional about it.”

“We see that beautiful pattern out there in the sky now,” said Nasa’s chief of science missions, Thomas Zurbuchen.

With a huge, flower-shaped mirror, James Webb will scan the cosmos for light streaming from the first stars and galaxies formed 13.7 billion years ago – just after the Big Bang.

The sun shield, which is the size of a tennis court and keeps the instruments cool, has already been deployed, as has a secondary mirror.

On Friday, Nasa began the final manoeuvres, first deploying the telescope’s main mirror and then unfolding the telescope’s left side.

The mirror is made of berryllium and has 18 gold-coated segments that are highly reflective of infrared light.

In the coming weeks, they will be tweaked to focus on stars and galaxies that may contain atmospheric signs of life.

If all goes according to plan, Webb should arrive at its destination one million miles away in a fortnight, with observations beginning this summer.

