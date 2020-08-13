NASCAR Announces Sports Betting Partnership With BetMGM

NASCAR has announced a multi-year partnership with BetMGM, a sports betting platform, aiming to improve the gambling experience of sports racing fans.

“Partnering with a best-in-class operator like BetMGM positions NASCAR to build on the positive energy and momentum we’re seeing around gaming and in particular the live in-race experience,” said Scott Warfield, NASCAR Managing Director, Gaming.

The partnership will provide fans with more wagering options for once races begin. BetMGM will offer live, in-play betting through a partnership with Genius Sports and live betting product Betgenius, starting in 2021.

Compared to the first seven months of 2019, BetMGM has seen the NASCAR betting handle increase by nearly 1,300%, even though the sport was suspended for two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re excited to work with the NASCAR team to build immersive sports betting experiences that 21st-century racing fans crave,” said Matt Prevost, BetMGM’s Chief Marketing Officer.

NASCAR has embraced the legalization of sports betting outside of Nevada. It became the first professional sports league to join the National Center for Responsible Gaming, doing so last year.

Sports betting is legal in 19 states, though only seven states allow online sports gambling.