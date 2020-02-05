Natalie Hirst super fit mother-of-three and personal trainer sheds nearly HALF her body weight

A mother-of-three has shared her incredible transformation after losing nearly half her body weight naturally without giving up on chocolate.

Natalie Hirst, from Adelaide, tipped the scales at 130 kilos after her weight spiralled out of control following three pregnancies.

At her heaviest, the 29-year-old mother said she struggled with buying clothes, always feeling tired and struggled to keep up with her toddlers.

And so she decided to break the unhealthy cycle of overeating and under-exercising by overhauling her lifestyle for good.

Within two-and-a-half years, the super-fit mother – who now works as a personal trainer – looks unrecognisable after she dramatically shed her post-baby weight.

‘I lost my weight with a new lifestyle of activity and balanced nutrition,’ she said on her Instagram page where she documents her amazing weight loss journey.

‘In two-and-a-half years I’ve never said “no” to birthday cake, I’ve eaten a lot of chocolates and enjoyed the things I wanted.

‘Learning how to live a balanced lifestyle is crucial to results. It needs to be sustainable – not a short term fix.’

She started by setting small goals for herself – things she knew were ‘achievable’ and ‘measurable’ over time.

‘Results were my biggest motivation, nothing like seeing your hard work pay off to help you work for more,’ Ms Hirst said.

‘Mindset is something I believe goes hand in hand with getting results, as it fuels the mindset. But your mindset gets a bit battered with daily life sometimes, this is a lesson we all learn on our journeys and learn how to cope and deal with it.

‘Using your energy towards positivity and turning a shoulder to negativity. Balance something that I think is forgotten by a lot of people striving to lose weight. You get one life you need to enjoy it.’

Before her extraordinary weight loss, the mother said she noticed her weight escalated to 82 kilos after she got pregnant with her second child – a daughter in 2015.

Within one-and-a-half years after her third pregnancy with her second son, she was 130 kilos.

‘I didn’t realise how big I had got,’ she recalled.

‘While I was pregnant, I just used the “I’m pregnant” excuse and ate what I wanted when I wanted.’

The mother said her lack of exercise stemmed from her heart condition.

‘Due to my heart I wasn’t allowed to exercise so I used this as an excuse to sit around doing nothing,’ she said.

Determined to get on top of her weight once and for all, she started exercising and eating healthy once she was given the all-clear to workout.

‘I wasn’t about to let this be my life… I struggled to buy clothes, I was always tired and keeping up with my toddlers was so hard. I had to change my lifestyle and my mindset,’ she said.

After losing 50 kilos naturally through her own fitness routine and meal plan, she hired a personal trainer to help her get rid of the stubborn 10 kilos.

In March 2019, she underwent a tummy tuck to remove the 910 grams of loose skin.

Sharing a ‘before’ and ‘after’ body transformation, the mother said she remembers bursting into tears on the day she started her weight loss journey.

‘The day I took this [before]photo, I was meant to take it in knickers and I just couldn’t do it. When I saw my body in my shorts it was way worse than I imagined, I was devastated,’ she said.

Talking about a picture of herself after losing 60 kilos, she said: ‘Never in a million years did I think I would have the confidence to stand in the gym in booty shorts.’

After transforming her life, the mother-of-three wore a bikini for the first time in seven years when she competed in a fitness competition.

‘Was it easy? Am I lucky to have “that body type”? It was one of the hardest things I’ve done, I worked my a*** off to get to the stage! Especially having three kids… they come first they are my priority,’ she said in a November, 2019 post.

‘This is the leanest I’ve ever had my body, even as a teen I was never this shape! Pure hard work and determination. I sacrificed… I woke up early… stayed up late.

‘I was on a mission. Other days I wanted to give up… I rode the emotional roller coaster… I overcome fears and found new ones. I grew so much.

‘I learnt a lot about myself and others. But that moment on stage being in a little bubble of pride is so worth it and I’m so damn proud.’

Since then, she decided to become a personal trainer to help other people change their own lives around for the better.

For other mothers who struggle to lose weight, Ms Hirst said: ‘Don’t let being a mumma stop you from reaching your goals. You got this mumma bears.

‘Hard work, consistency and determination. You can do this… set your goals make a plan and crush it. Prove to yourself you can do it.’