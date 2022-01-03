Nate Hobbs, a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, was “arrested for DUI after he was discovered asleep at the wheel on a hotel parking lot exit ramp.”

Nate Hobbs, a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, was arrested for DUI in Las Vegas just hours after the team’s win.

The cornerback was discovered sleeping in his car on a Las Vegas parking lot exit ramp.

The police were called to The Cromwell Hotel after witnesses saw Hobbs, 22, pass out around 4 a.m.

Hobbs was allegedly awoken by police offers and then failed field sobriety tests when they were administered, according to sources speaking to TMZ.

He was arrested and booked at the Clark County Detention Center early Monday morning and is said to be on his way out.

Hobbs is due in court in May.

The Raiders and local police have been contacted by the Sun for more information.