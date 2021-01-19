Nathan Chen takes fifth straight men’s title at US Figure Skating

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Reigning champion Nathan Chen won his fifth straight men’s title of the US Figure Skating Championships held at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, becoming the first man to accomplish the feat since Dick Button won his fifth title in 1950.

Chen earned 208.36 points in Sunday’s free skate to total 322.28 points for the crown.

“Winning my fifth straight title means the world to me,” the 21-year-old said. “Dick Button is a true skating icon. It feels incredible to be trying to chase something that someone like that has done. I’m nowhere near the level that he was at, but it’s cool to be mentioned in his realm.”

Vincent Zhou medaled at his fifth consecutive US Figure Skating Championships, earning the silver medal with 291.38 total points. Zhou scored 183.59 points for Sunday’s free skate.

Jason Brown earned bronze with a 176-point free skate for 276.92 total points. Enditem