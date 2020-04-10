National action against coronavirus works best: Hungarian FM

BUDAPEST, April 7 (Xinhua) — National responses to the coronavirus pandemic are the most effective, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said here on Tuesday.

“Everyone made their decisions on a national basis, in accordance with national specificities and interests, while coordination by Brussels was pushed into the background in all areas, be it repatriation or the procurement of health protection equipment,” Szijjarto said in a speech in parliament.

Szijjarto also said that to date, Hungary had received nearly 31 million face masks, 133,000 coronavirus testing kits and 152 ventilators from China.

A Chinese production line is already under construction in Satoraljaujhely, northeast Hungary, that will start operation within days to produce 2.8 million masks per month, the minister said.

According to official figures, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hungary stood at 817 on Tuesday, with 71 reported recoveries and 47 fatalities.