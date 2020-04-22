National authority supervises crackdown on organized crime

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) — The national office against organized crime has supervised the investigation and handling of 111 cases involving major organized and gang-related crimes in a special crackdown that has lasted over two years.

In 73 of these cases, a total of 7,275 suspects have been arrested, and assets worth about 71.7 billion yuan (10.13 billion U.S. dollars) have been seized or frozen in the operations, according to a statement issued at a conference of the office that was published Tuesday.

A total of 2,734 people have been investigated for suspected corruption or acting as the “protective umbrella” in such crimes.

Chen Yixin, head of the national office, said that greater efforts need to be made to properly handle all the cases, get relevant suspects at large arrested and ensure the ensuing court proceedings.

The office called on authorities involved to crack the “hard-nut” cases, work in accordance with the law and cut the financial sources of such criminal forces.

It also stressed the prevention of miscarriage of justice during such efforts.

China’s central authorities announced a special campaign against organized and gang-related crimes in early 2018. Enditem