National Book Lovers Day 2020 Quotes: 15 Sayings About Reading For Bibliophiles

Aug. 9 marks the National Book Lovers Day for all those who love to read. It is unclear how this day was first marked, however, it is aimed at encouraging people to find a good book and settle down in a nice reading spot.

Here are 15 quotes about books and reading from Good Reads, E Book Friendly and Bookish.

1. “Our favorite book is always the book that speaks most directly to us at a particular stage in our lives. And our lives change. We have other favorites that give us what we most need at that particular time. But we never lose the old favorites. They’re always with us. We just sort of accumulate them,” — Lloyd Alexander

2. “Books are the plane and the train and the road. They are the destination and the journey. They are home.” — Anna Quindlen, author

3. “There are many little ways to enlarge your child’s world. Love of books is the best of all,” — Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Former first lady of U.S

4. “Any book that helps a child to form a habit of reading, to make reading one of his deep and continuing needs, is good for him,” — Maya Angelou, poet

5. “If you only read the books that everyone else is reading, you can only think what everyone else is thinking,” — Haruki Murakami, Japanese writer.

6. “A mind needs books as a sword needs a whetstone if it is to keep its edge.” — George R.R. Martin, author

7. “Books are a uniquely portable magic.” — Stephen King, author

8. “A book is the only place in which you can examine a fragile thought without breaking it,” — Edward P. Morgan, journalist

9. “Sometimes, you read a book and it fills you with this weird evangelical zeal, and you become convinced that the shattered world will never be put back together unless and until all living humans read the book,” — John Green, author

10. “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go,” — Dr. Seuss, author

11. “Not all readers are leaders, but all leaders are readers.” — Harry S. Truman, 33rd U.S. President

12. “I don’t believe in the kind of magic in my books. But I do believe something very magical can happen when you read a good book.” — J.K. Rowling, British author

13. “A successful book is not made of what is in it, but what is left out of it.” — Mark Twain, writer

14. “Books say: She did this because. Life says: She did this. Books are where things are explained to you; life is where things aren’t. I’m not surprised some people prefer books.” — Julian Barnes, writer

15. “I cannot live without books.” — Thomas Jefferson, 3rd U.S. President