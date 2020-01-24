National cries foul over NZ laptop theft

A whodunnit with a whiff of wrongdoing about it has begun New Zealand’s political year, with the opposition suspecting foul play is behind a burglary of their Auckland headquarters.

Police are continuing their investigations into the theft of three National party laptops, reported on Monday, in a harbinger of a worsening political environment to come in an election year.

Two of National’s most senior office-holders were quick to air their suspicions of foul play.

Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith said political motives were “a distinct possibility”.

“We don’t know what exactly has happened yet but laptops taken at the start of an election year is frankly disturbing and sinister,” he told Radio NZ.

“The computers are fully encrypted. But you never know what’s able to be accessed, if it is part of some kind of well-organised hit. So that’s what we’ve got to be concerned about.”

While laptops were taken in the burglary, other valuable items, were not grabbed.

Acting leader Paula Bennett told radio station MagicTalk, “you wouldn’t expect it to be kind of opportunist, would you?”

“You have to kind of sit there and go, ‘National Party headquarters. Three laptops gone.’ It does really trigger some suspicion, that’s for sure.”

While Bennett said the theft “triggered alarms”, police said they didn’t receive a report of the theft for a day.

“The incident reportedly happened on Sunday morning but was not reported until Monday,” acting Area Commander Aaron Pascoe said.

National declined to detail what the laptops were used for but don’t believe they’ve lost access to secure campaign information.

Labour campaign spokesperson Megan Woods said “if it were found to be politically motivated it would be highly concerning and totally unacceptable”.

“It’s not how we do politics in New Zealand.”

Police have urged anyone with information of the stolen laptops to come forward.

Kiwi politicians are gearing up to return to full duty after the summer breaks, with all major political parties set to send delegations to the traditional year-starting event in Ratana on Friday.