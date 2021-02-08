National cross-country skiing championships ends in NW China

LANZHOU, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — The 2020-2021 China cross-country skiing championships ended Monday in Baiyin city in northwest China’s Gansu Province.

It took place about a year before the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. Around 200 athletes from 22 teams across the country participated in the event.

“We will select talents from the championships for the national cross-country skiing team and prepare for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics,” said Zhang Bei, team manager of China’s cross-country skiing training team, adding that the team will focus on the athletes with good performance and competitive state in the championships.

After the championships, all athletes of China’s cross-country skiing training team will keep on training for about one week in Baiyin city. Enditem