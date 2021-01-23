National cross-country skiing tournament kicks off in NW China

LANZHOU, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — The 2020-2021 China cross-country skiing tournament kicked off Friday in Baiyin city in northwest China’s Gansu Province.

It is the first national winter sports event of 2021 and takes place about a year before the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. Over 170 athletes from 23 teams across the country are participating in the event.

29-year-old Li Xin, who had participated in the Winter Olympic Games in 2010 and 2018, said that the track at the Baiyin national training base was perfect for practice and race.

“I’ll try my best in the competition. And I am eager to stand on the podium at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games,” Li said.

With the 2022 Winter Games approaching, the vision of getting 300 million people in winter sports is becoming a reality.

Statistics released last December by China’s Renmin University showed that about 150 million people in China have participated in winter sports from 2019 to 2020.

“It is good to see more and more Chinese participate in winter sports. China has made great progress on cross-country skiing,” said Nikolai Dunkukov, coach of China’s cross-country skiing training team. Enditem