National Express Furloughs into Central Reservation This Weekend

National Express is no longer able or willing to operate any coach services in the UK, as it’s to stop even the small skeleton “essential” operation it’s been running of late from this weekend.

Midnight on Sunday will see the entire National Express city-to-city coach network closed, with all staff placed on the furlough scheme and paid at least 80 per cent of their salaries until the business reopens. No date has been set for that to happen yet, with boss Chris Hardy saying: “Our drivers, customer service teams, customer contact centre and the wider National Express team have been working incredibly hard to keep our services running safely and we thank them for their efforts.”

Those with outstanding bookings can cancel or reschedule to a date within the next year, should you be able to perform the impressive feat of imagining needing a coach journey next January. Local bus services National Express operates separately remain open, though, and it’s flying up the brownie points list by offering free travel to NHS staff on routes within the West Mids franchise from today. [Guardian]