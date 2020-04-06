National League ‘indefinitely suspends’ season due to coronavirus outbreak

The National League, National League North and National League South competitions have been suspended indefinitely.

The season was halted on 16 March after the Football Association advised “all grassroots football in England is postponed for the foreseeable future” owing to the coronavirus outbreak, with matches initially scheduled to restart on 3 April. But after a meeting of its board on Tuesday, a statement from the National League confirmed fixtures will be suspended indefinitely.

“In consideration of the very serious and unprecedented national public health emergency caused by coronavirus, the board has taken the decision to suspend the National League, National League North and National League South competitions indefinitely,” it read.

“The National League is obtaining specialist legal advice, is consulting regularly with the FA and other stakeholders, and is committed to involving its member clubs in a decision on how best to conclude the 2019-20 season.”