National Relaxation Day 2020: Quotes On Importance Of Leisure Time

National Relaxation Day, which is observed annually on Aug.15, gives people an opportunity to take a break and just sit down and relax or may be just do absolutely nothing without feeling guilty,

The day was founded in 1985 by Sean Moeller, who was only a fourth-grader at the time.

Those feeling stressed lately can take this day as an opportunity to just treat themselves to a spa day or relax themselves in a hot tub. One can also consider digital detox and instead go out for lunch and chill out with friends. All these will help reduce both mental and physical stress.

Here are some quotes on the importance of relaxing, courtesy Bustle and Wise Old Sayings –