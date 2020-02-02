National science body to aid Australian recovery from bushfire crisis

CANBERRA, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — Australia’s national science body will be called up to help the nation recover from devastating bushfires.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Wednesday that the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) will make recommendations to the government on practical resilience measures for future bushfire crises.

At least 33 people have died and thousands of homes have been destroyed in bushfires in Australia’s states and territories since September.

Morrison has announced a royal commission into the fires, which will be tasked with examining the causes and making recommendations on how to mitigate future fires.

Larry Marshall, chief executive of the CSIRO, said in a media release on Wednesday that the threat from bushfires will continue to grow as a result of climate change.

“This is the time to act, before the effects become larger. Despite our mitigation strategy, climate change will be with us for decades to come, so adaptation is the key immediate action to preserve lives, our economy, and protect our environment,” he said.

“CSIRO will provide recommendations on how we can better prepare for and manage bushfires when they occur, including new tools driven by science and technology.

“We will draw on our almost 70-year history of bushfire research across multiple fields of science including land management, building and materials design, fire protection and testing, and biodiversity management.”

The CSIRO currently advises and trains state authorities in predicting and responding to bushfires.