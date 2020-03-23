National Trust Shuts Houses and Cafes But Leaves Gardens Open for National Exercise

The wardens of our historic houses where some author lived and owned a very nice desk are preparing to shut down as coronavirus wreaks its havoc, with the National Trust saying it’s to close all houses, shops and cafes across its estates this week; but plans to keep larger gardens open so people have somewhere green to go for outdoor isolation respite.

All of the trust’s properties have been asked to come up with a closure plan by Friday, and it’s being done on a site-by-site basis, with local operators left to decide if the grounds of Whatever Old House are large enough to allow people to wander without encountering any infection danger kissing gates or unseemly human queues at car parks.

The good news is it’s to waive access fees to any grounds that do stay open, so in return for not getting to see the desk where Charlotte or Rudolph wrote that boring classical epic you’ve never made it more than 30 pages through, we may at least enjoy a bit of spring, and watch the gardens spiral out of control as the groundskeepers are told to work from home, demoted to merely tending their own personal windowsill tomatoes rather than the sweeping lawns and willows. [National Trust]