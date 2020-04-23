Nation’s Clothing Choice Polarises into Smart Jumpers/Scabby Bottoms

Online retailer for the young Boohoo says its sales have been doing very well during lockdown, seeing as we can no longer get to Primark or Asda or preferably a British Heart Foundation when the knees of our trousers develop the wrong and undesirable sort of hole that’s too above or below the knee for the season and require replacing.

Boohoo’s latest set of financial figures are a rare positive for UK retail in these grim days, as it says people are readily spending their money on exciting “tops” – this is what young people call jumpers and t-shirts now, we understand – so they appear glamorous or at least vaguely clean and like they’ve been visited by the carer during the modern workplace practice that is the video call.

Downstairs the news isn’t so good, as apparently everyone’s buying terrible tracksuit bottoms, both to wear around the house when no one’s looking and also because jogging has become strangely exciting and alluring, now that exercising gives us the legal right to be outside, like in the olden days, but now nervous of all the people instead of merely wide-berthing the men outside the town Wetherspoon. They’re also wearing tracksuit trousers and white trainers, but for different reasons. Embedded cultural ones we don’t have time to go into here.

A Boohoo spokesperson said: “People aren’t really buying going-out items, but they are buying home wear – hoodies, joggers, tracksuit bottoms. Sales of tops have gone up in particular, with everyone wanting to look smart on Zoom calls.” [BBC]