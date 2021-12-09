Nations scramble for boosters and tighten restrictions to combat the spread of Omicron all over the world.

Nations scramble for boosters and tighten restrictions to combat the spread of Omicron.

As Omicron has grown to 57 countries, here’s what countries around the world are doing to combat the rising number of infections.

People in the United States are lining up for a Covid-19 booster shot “more than ever before” as fears grow about the Omicron variant’s rapid spread around the world and the rise in Covid-19 cases.

In the United States, infections increased by 27% to a weekly average of 121,300 new cases per day, resulting in the administration of seven million booster vaccines in the last week.

According to The New York Times, deaths increased by 12% to 1,275 in the last two weeks, while hospitalizations increased by 15% to 55,000.

Omicron has been found in at least 21 US states, and at least 40 people have been diagnosed with it.

After being discovered in South Africa last month, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced this week that Omicron has now spread to 57 countries around the world.

Early evidence suggests that Omicron is more transmissible than any previous variant, but that symptoms are less severe and hospitalization rates are lower, especially in vaccinated patients.

Cases in South Africa have increased by 225 percent in the last seven days, but Covid-19 patients occupied only 6% of intensive care beds.

On Thursday, there were a total of 22,391 new Covid-19 cases reported, a new high since the Omicron variant was discovered.

According to Richard Mihigo, coordinator of the World Health Organization’s Immunisation and Vaccine Development Programme for Africa, Africa now accounts for 46% of reported cases of the Omicron variant globally, as Omicron spreads across the continent.

According to health officials, Denmark now has a “society-wide infection” as cases spread from east to west, and the overall daily new number of Covid-19 infections has reached a new high of 6,600.

“We now have a societal infection with the Omicron variant,” Anette Lykke Petri, director of the Danish Patient Safety Authority, told reporters.

With 398 cases of the variant reported, Denmark’s government decided to limit bar and restaurant opening hours and close schools early for the Christmas break, according to Bloomberg.

To prevent the spread of the Omicron variant, the presidential palace, the Philippines has banned travelers from France all over the world.

