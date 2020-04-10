NATO acknowledges Turkish aid to Bosnia and Herzegovina

ANKARA

NATO’s strategic military command on Thursday acknowledged Turkey for sending aid to Bosnia and Herzegovina among other Balkan countries, saying “we are stronger together.”

“Turkey provided aid to Bosnia and Herzegovina to assist in the fight against #COVID19,” the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) said on Twitter.

“NATO Allies and partners continue to support each other during this pandemic and show we are Stronger Together.”

Ankara on Wednesday sent medical supplies to five Balkan countries to help fight COVID-19, the virus that has infected almost 1.5 million people in 184 countries and territories.

Masks, overalls, and test kits prepared by Turkey’s Health Ministry have been delivered to Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Kosovo upon the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The virus, since its inception in China late last year, has killed nearly 90,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University’s latest data.

The epicenter has now shifted to the U.S. and Europe, which lead in the number of cases and deaths worldwide.

The most common symptoms of the virus include cough, fever and difficulty in breathing.

To slow the spread of the disease, governments have implemented lockdowns or partial curfews, advising people to stay at home and practice social distancing.