NATO and Georgia have agreed to keep a close eye on Russia.

NATO and Georgia have agreed to maintain vigilance against Russia.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili met to discuss the security situation in Eastern Europe and Russia’s actions.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili agreed on the importance of remaining vigilant against Russia’s destabilizing activities and avoiding further escalation of tensions on Wednesday.

In Brussels, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili discussed the security situation in Eastern Europe, including Russia’s military buildup in and around Ukraine and destabilizing activity in the Black Sea region.

“We agreed on the importance of maintaining vigilance and avoiding escalation,” Stoltenberg said, adding that “any future Russian aggression would come at a high cost and have serious political and economic consequences for Russia.”

He also reiterated his previous position on Georgia and Ukraine joining NATO, saying the two countries had “the right to choose their own alliances, and Russia has no right to dictate that choice.”

With maritime support, joint exercises, and information sharing, Stoltenberg promised that NATO would continue to assist Georgia in developing its defense capabilities.

He also thanked the country for participating in the evacuations and contributing to NATO’s mission and efforts in Afghanistan in combating international terrorism.

Garibashvili expressed his eagerness to work with NATO in the future, stating that NATO membership is “a top foreign and security policy for Georgia” that is supported by “the absolute majority” of Georgians.

Later on Wednesday, he will attend a joint initiative summit with leaders from the EU’s 27 member states and the Eastern Partnership countries, including Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Moldova, and Armenia.