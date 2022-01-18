NATO has invited Russia to new meetings in order to prevent a war in Ukraine.

To avoid a war in Ukraine, NATO has invited Russia to new meetings.

NATO members are ready to meet with Russia again, according to Stoltenberg, to discuss Moscow’s concerns and to avoid a military attack on Ukraine.

BERLIN is the German capital.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Tuesday that Russia has been invited to new meetings to discuss Moscow’s security concerns and to prevent Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Secretary General Stoltenberg said NATO allies are ready to meet with Russia to discuss concrete proposals and seek constructive outcomes at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

“Today, I have invited Russia and all NATO allies to a series of meetings in the NATO-Russia Council in the near future to address our concerns, as well as listen to Russia’s concerns, and to try to find a way forward to avoid any military attack against Ukraine,” he said.

“The danger of a conflict exists.

NATO allies have urged Russia to de-escalate the situation.

“Any further aggression will come at a high cost to Moscow,” he stated emphatically.

Stoltenberg’s comments came amid mounting concern about Russia’s recent troop buildup on the Ukrainian border, as well as fears of a new military assault on the country.

Russia has stated that it wants “security guarantees,” such as Ukraine not joining NATO and NATO weapons not being deployed on Ukrainian soil.