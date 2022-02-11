NATO is accused by Russia of destabilizing post-Soviet countries.

NATO is accused by Russia of causing instability in post-Soviet countries.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Ukraine should strictly adhere to the Minsk de-escalation agreement.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Thursday, Russia accused NATO of destabilizing post-Soviet states and a number of Western countries of militarizing Ukraine in order to exacerbate the country’s escalation with the West.

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement following a phone conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio.

According to the statement, Lavrov argued that the destabilizing nature of NATO’s actions in post-Soviet states, as well as the militarization of Ukraine, contributed to the ongoing escalation.

He told Di Maio that in order to de-escalate, Kyiv should be required to adhere to the Minsk agreements as well as agreements reached within the Normandy format and the Trilateral Contact Group.

The two ministers also discussed Russian efforts to provide long-term legal guarantees of security in Europe based on the application of the widely recognized principle of security indivisibility, according to the statement.

Russia amassed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine recently, raising fears that the Kremlin is planning another military offensive against its former Soviet neighbor.

Moscow has denied that it is planning an invasion and claims that its troops are only there for training.

The Kremlin also issued a list of security demands to the West, including the withdrawal of troops from some ex-Soviet states and assurances that Ukraine and Georgia will not join NATO.