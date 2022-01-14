NATO is more active than ever before, according to Turkey’s defense minister.

NATO is more active than ever, according to Turkey’s defense minister.

Since 1952, Turkiye has successfully completed all tasks and missions entrusted to it, according to Hulusi Akar.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

The Turkish national defense minister said on Friday that NATO is more active than ever before, calling it “the most successful defense alliance in history.”

Hulusi Akar said NATO has been the pillar of European security since World War II, speaking at the 3rd Corps Command in Istanbul.

He emphasized that Turkiye has been successfully fulfilling all duties and missions entrusted to it since 1952, noting that the year 2022 marks the 70th anniversary of Turkiye’s accession to NATO.

Between 2009 and 2011, Akar served as the commander of NATO’s Rapid Deployable Corps Turkiye (NRDC-T).

The alliance was founded on April 4, 1949, and is headquartered in Brussels. It currently has 30 members.