NATO rejects Russia’s demand for Bulgaria and Romania to leave the alliance.

NATO rejects Russia’s demand that it leave Bulgaria and Romania.

The military alliance rejects’spheres of influence,’ insisting on the right to bolster its presence on the eastern flanks.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) –

On Friday, NATO rejected Russia’s demand that its troops be withdrawn from Bulgaria and Romania.

In response to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s remarks, NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu said in a statement, “NATO will not renounce our ability to protect and defend each other, including with the presence of troops in the eastern part of the Alliance.”

Russian proposals on European security arrangements, according to Lavrov, are “about withdrawing foreign troops, equipment, and weapons, as well as other steps aimed at restoring the 1997 configuration of those countries that weren’t NATO members at the time, which includes both Bulgaria and Romania.”

The military bloc, according to Lungescu, cannot accept Russia’s demands because they are based on the “idea of spheres of influence in Europe” and would “create first and second class NATO members.”

She went on to say that if the security situation worsens, NATO will respond and will continue to “assess the need to reinforce our Alliance’s eastern flank.”

US State Secretary Blinken and his Russian counterpart met in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday to continue discussions on the two draft treaties that Moscow handed over to the US and NATO last month after last week’s failed negotiations.

The NATO-Russia Council met on Jan.

12. The military alliance has already rejected Russia’s demand to halt NATO’s enlargement process and withdraw forces from the alliance’s eastern flanks, and has urged Moscow to stop using threatening rhetoric and building up military forces in and around Ukraine.