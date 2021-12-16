NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is vying for the top job at Norway’s central bank.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is a candidate for Norway’s central bank president.

Jens Stoltenberg, a former prime minister of Norway, is one of 22 candidates for the position of governor.

According to the Norwegian News Agency, Stoltenberg’s name was on a list of 22 candidates released by the country’s Finance Ministry.

“The Finance Ministry contacted me in November and asked if I would consider applying for the position,” he told the agency.

That’s what I’ve done now, and this is a job that I’m really excited about.”

Stoltenberg, 62, has an economics postgraduate degree from the University of Oslo.

From 1996 to 1997, he was Norway’s finance minister, and then from 2000 to 2001 and 2005 to 2013, he was the country’s prime minister twice.

He was appointed as NATO’s top official in October 2014, and his term will end in September 2022.

