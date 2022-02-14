NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance is ready to talk to Russia.

NATO’s top officer urges Russia to engage in dialogue and withdraw forces that pose a threat to Ukraine.

BEIJING

On Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that the alliance remains open to a “meaningful dialogue” with Russia.

“The best way for Russia to demonstrate its willingness to find a peaceful solution is to de-escalate and remove the forces that are now threatening Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said after their meeting in Brussels.

According to Stoltenberg, the leaders discussed NATO’s partnership with Colombia as well as Russia’s “unjustified military buildup” in and around Ukraine.

He emphasized that NATO is ready to engage Russia in a “meaningful dialogue,” and urged Moscow to “choose the path of diplomacy” in the Ukraine conflict.

For his part, Marquez reaffirmed Colombia’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, promising to join the international community in imposing sanctions on Moscow in the event of a Russian invasion.

He claimed that opting for dialogue over escalation is “a better path for the world.”

Stoltenberg and Duque also discussed Russia and China’s “deepening cooperation” and their support for Venezuela’s “repressive regime.”

“We agreed that all parties should contribute to regional peace and stability in a constructive way,” Stoltenberg added.

Last week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wrote to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, inviting Moscow to continue talks on arms control and military transparency in the NATO-Russia Council.

Russia has amassed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders, raising fears that it is preparing a new military offensive against the former Soviet republic.

The United States and its allies have warned that an attack is imminent, and have threatened Russia with “severe consequences.”

Moscow, on the other hand, has denied that it is planning an invasion of Ukraine, claiming that its troops are there for training.