NATO’s agenda for 2021 includes Afghan withdrawal and Russia tensions.

In 2021, NATO will put Afghanistan’s withdrawal and Russia’s tensions on the agenda.

The possibility of a dialogue with Russia is expected to be on NATO’s agenda next year.

NATO, the world’s oldest military and political alliance, withdrew from Afghanistan after two decades in 2021, and its relations with Russia were at an all-time low since the Cold War.

The alliance saw new US President Joe Biden’s inauguration, which ended former President Donald Trump’s term in January, as a positive development, particularly for the relationship between the US and its European allies.

Following Trump’s desire to distance himself from Europe’s security and European countries’ desire to increase defense spending, transatlantic relations were expected to warm up.

As a result, shortly after taking office, Biden made statements about the United States’ commitment to NATO and conveyed warm messages to European leaders.

Afghanistan withdrawal

With the meeting of defense ministers in February, NATO held its first meeting after the change of administration in the United States.

Afghanistan was the most pressing topic on the table.

NATO members debated whether or not to withdraw from Afghanistan, but no decision was reached by the end of the meeting.

NATO foreign ministers met on March 23, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attending for the first time and pledging to keep transatlantic ties strong.

The ministerial meeting, which was held to discuss the withdrawal from Afghanistan once more, produced no results.

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary-General, stated that they will act in concert and make decisions together.

NATO announced its withdrawal date from Afghanistan on April 14.

The United States announced that the process of leaving Afghanistan would begin on May 1 and be completed by September.

NATO has also stated that when leaving the country they have occupied for the past 20 years, they will act as one.

For a while after the US decision to withdraw, there was uncertainty.

The reason for this was the pessimistic picture painted in intelligence reports following NATO’s departure, as well as the uncertainty over whether any force would be able to replace NATO.

While some NATO members stated that they would follow the United States’ withdrawal decision, others remained silent.

NATO made the announcement on April 29.

