NATO’s chief aims to reach an agreement with Russia on a series of talks.

NATO aims to reach an agreement with Russia on a series of talks, according to the alliance's top official.

Stoltenberg says it’s ‘not realistic’ to solve all issues with Russia at once, ahead of NATO-Russia talks on preventing conflicts in Europe.

On Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the military alliance aimed to agree on a series of talks with Russia because it was “unrealistic” to expect all conflicts to be resolved at once during this week’s talks with Moscow.

“It’s not realistic to expect that when we finish all of the meetings that are scheduled (for this week), all of the problems will be solved,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of this week’s key diplomatic events between NATO allies and Russia.

“I sincerely hope that both sides have a genuine desire to participate in a process that will help Europe avoid new armed conflicts.”

As a result, we’re aiming for a consensus on a path forward, a process, and a series of meetings,” he said.

Before the NATO-Ukraine Commission’s extraordinary meeting, Stoltenberg and Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna spoke at a joint press conference.

Prior to the NATO-Russia Council on Wednesday, Stefanishyna praised the allies’ decision to negotiate with Ukraine, calling it a “strong demonstration” of the principle that “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.”

“We will listen to Russia’s concerns,” Stoltenberg said, “but any meaningful dialogue must address our concerns about Russia’s actions, and it must take place in consultation with Ukraine, as we are doing today.”

The US and Russian delegations will meet in Geneva on Monday and Tuesday, led by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

For the first time since NATO suspended all practical cooperation with Moscow in 2014 in response to Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine, the NATO-Russia Council will meet on Wednesday.

Russia will meet with Ukraine, Germany, and France on Thursday as part of the so-called “Normandy format” to ensure that the Minsk peace agreements are implemented.

High tensions between NATO and Russia over spying allegations and Russia’s continued military buildup in and around Ukraine characterized last year.

Last month, Russia presented the United States and NATO with two draft agreements on European security guarantees.