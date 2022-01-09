NATO’s chief dismisses European security talks in the absence of Europeans.

NATO’s chief dismisses European security talks without Europeans.

An extraordinary meeting of NATO foreign ministers is held ahead of next week’s crucial talks with Russia.

The possibility of discussing European security without Europeans, according to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, has been ruled out.

“We cannot discuss European security without European allies,” Stoltenberg told reporters after an extraordinary meeting of NATO foreign ministers, addressing concerns about a possible US-Russia security deal.

Prior to next week’s key diplomatic events between NATO allies and Russia, the top diplomats spoke via video link.

According to Stoltenberg, the United States made it clear that no decisions about European security would be made during bilateral talks with Russia, and that all European allies would be present at the NATO-Russia Council negotiating table.

He described Russia’s willingness to talk to NATO allies despite high tensions as a “positive sign” and said it was a great opportunity for Moscow to “demonstrate that it is serious about dialogue and diplomacy.”

He emphasized that NATO allies were “willing to listen to Russian concerns and to make every effort to find a political solution,” but that they also wanted to address NATO’s concerns about Russian actions.

Despite international pressure, he explained, Russia’s “unprovoked and unjustified military buildup in and around Ukraine” continued, with “tens of thousands of combat troops and heavy capabilities” being deployed.

NATO had also prepared for the failure of the talks, according to Stoltenberg, and foreign ministers reaffirmed their support for Ukraine, saying that “any further aggression against Ukraine would have significant consequences and come at a high cost for Russia.”

The US and Russian delegations will meet in Geneva on September 9-10, led by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

The NATO-Russia Council will meet on December 12 for the first time since NATO halted all practical cooperation with Moscow in 2014 in response to Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine.

13: As part of the so-called “Normandy format,” Russia will hold talks with Ukraine, Germany, and France to ensure the implementation of the Minsk peace agreements.

High tensions between NATO and Russia over spying allegations and Russia’s military buildup in and around Ukraine characterized last year.

Last month, Russia handed two draft agreements on European security guarantees to the US and NATO in an effort to normalize relations.