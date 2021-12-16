‘NATO’s eastern flank is in the most dangerous situation in 30 years,’ says a NATO official.

‘NATO’s eastern flank is in the most dangerous situation in 30 years,’ says one analyst.

Ahead of the leaders’ summit, EU members, wary of the Russian threat, express support for Ukraine.

BEIJING

Because of the Russian threat and Belarusian attempts to destabilize the region, NATO’s eastern flank is facing its most dangerous situation in three decades, Lithuania’s president said on Thursday.

On his way to the EU leaders’ summit in Brussels, Gitanas Nauseda told reporters, “We see the concentration, the reinforcement of Russian military forces along the Ukrainian border, and we probably face the most dangerous situation in the last 30 years.”

He said the leaders will talk about sectoral and economic sanctions against Russia, and that the EU has all the tools it needs to avoid a military intervention in Ukraine in the worst-case scenario.

He went on to say that the migration crisis along the EU’s borders with Belarus is also on the agenda because they know Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko “will use every opportunity to destabilize [the EU]if the situation is favorable once more.”

The EU is “facing a series of attacks,” including disinformation campaigns and Moscow’s attempts to manipulate energy prices, according to Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins, whose country has also seen an increase in illegal crossings from Belarus.

He claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “afraid that democracy will continue to march eastward,” and that “the democratic processes that are taking place in Ukraine […] could spread to Russia.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is attending his first EU summit since taking office this month, reaffirmed the bloc’s position and expressed support for Ukraine.

“We will emphasize here, once again, that the inviolability of borders is one of the most important foundations of peace in Europe,” he said, adding that “we will do everything we can to ensure that this inviolability actually remains.”

EU leaders are expected to discuss the future of the bloc’s defense and security policy, rising energy prices, and additional COVID-19 prevention measures, such as vaccinations and travel restrictions, at the summit.