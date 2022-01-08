NATO’s top officer warns that the threat of a Russian invasion is still present.

The threat of a Russian invasion remains real, according to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

According to the West, President Vladimir Putin has 100,000 troops on the border, as well as tanks and missile batteries.

“Russia’s military build-up has not slowed down,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

“More forces and capabilities are available.”

Conflict is a real threat.

Russia’s aggressive actions in Europe pose a serious threat to the European security order.”

Moscow demands that all Nato forces be removed from countries that joined after 1997.

“We must be prepared for the possibility that diplomacy will fail,” Mr Stoltenberg said after meeting with foreign ministers.

On Monday, top Russian and US officials will meet in Geneva in an attempt to defuse the crisis.

“Any Russian military incursion would be a massive strategic mistake,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

“To meet this moment, the free world must rise.”