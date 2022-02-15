NATO’s top official sees Russia as a sign that diplomacy should continue.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Russia is showing signs that diplomacy should continue.

NATO defense ministers will meet to discuss Europe’s “most serious security crisis in decades.”

BRUSSELS, FRANCE

According to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Russia is showing signs that diplomacy should continue, but it has not yet moved towards de-escalation on the ground.

“The NATO defense ministers will meet tomorrow to address the most serious security crisis Europe has seen in decades,” Stoltenberg said at a press conference ahead of the meeting.

NATO is watching Moscow’s signals of interest in diplomatic engagement with “cautious optimism,” he said, but warned that “so far, we have not seen any sign of de-escalation on the ground.”

After Russia announced that some of its troops in the western and southern military districts have begun returning to garrisons, Stoltenberg made his remarks.

“What we need to see is a significant and long-term pullback of forces, troops, and heavy equipment,” he said.

He stated that NATO has yet to receive a response from Russia regarding the US-NATO proposals for European security arrangements and military cooperation.

According to NATO and Ukrainian officials, Moscow recently amassed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine, raising fears that the Kremlin is planning a military offensive against its former Soviet ally.

Russia has denied that it is planning an invasion and has accused Western countries of jeopardizing its security by expanding NATO near its borders.

Russia also issued a list of security demands to the West, including a reduction in troop deployments from some former Soviet republics and assurances that some of those countries would not join NATO.

In a written response to the demands, Washington stated that it is committed to upholding NATO’s “open door policy,” while NATO responded “in parallel with the United States.”