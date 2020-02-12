Natural disasters affect 680,000 people in China in January

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — Natural disasters affected about 680,000 people in China last month, with two killed, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

Destroying houses and damaging crops, natural disasters caused direct economic losses of 750 million yuan (about 107.5 million U.S. dollars) in January, the ministry said.

The country was mainly hit by low temperatures, snow disasters, earthquakes and hailstorms last month, while drought and forest fires caused damage to various extents.

The overall impact of natural disasters in January was smaller from the same period over the past five years, with the death toll and missing population, the number of collapsed houses and direct economic losses down by 86 percent, 39 percent and 88 percent, respectively.

Losses caused by natural disasters during the Spring Festival holiday saw a significant reduction, with the relocated population and number of collapsed houses respectively decreased by 69 percent and 95 percent, said the ministry.