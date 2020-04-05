Nature in Alteveer and Mensingebos in flames | Inland

The fire brigade uses drones to check whether there is still a fire in certain places. Part of the forest as well as part of the moorland was on fire. It is not yet known how much nature has been lost. The cause of the fire is also not yet known.

The forest is located at Alteveer in the municipality of Noordenveld, in the head of Drenthe. A strong burning smell was still hanging in villages like Roden, Nietap and Leek on Sunday evening and people have to keep their windows and doors closed.

Noordenveld calls on people to stay at home and not to watch the fire. “For your and our safety, we request everyone not to come to the place of the fire, to give the emergency services space and to comply with the guidelines of the RIVM and to keep a distance,” the municipality tweeted.

The fire at Alteveer causes a large blackened piece of forest. Ⓒ De Vries Media

Nature also burned on the Melkweg in Alteveer, also Drenthe. The Security Region spoke of a “major fire” and eyewitnesses saw several fire departments. “Stay out of the smoke, give emergency services space,” said the Security Region. After a few hours, the signal “fire master” was issued, although it was still extinguished around 20:00.

Schiedam

The eastern part of our country is experiencing the greatest drought. Elsewhere in the country, there would have been small fires. For example, the fire brigade had to turn to the Talmalaan in Schiedam, where, it seems, a fire in bushes caused a lot of damage to an apartment. It is not clear what caused the fire.