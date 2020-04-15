Nature of COVID-19 alters views on wearing masks

ANKARA

Doctors and the authorities have changed their view on who should be wearing face masks as protection against the novel coronavirus due to its highly contagious nature as well as cases of asymptomatic carriers, say Turkish experts.

At first, they were saying that only patients who have symptoms of COVID-19 should wear a mask to avoid spreading the virus to others, but they have since changed their stance and now advise everyone to wear a mask outdoors.

Recent studies show that many people with COVID-19 are asymptomatic carriers who show no symptoms but are unknowingly spreading the virus, and even symptomatic cases can spread the virus before symptoms emerge, said Melahat Bekir Kulah, a chest disease specialist at Medipol Pendik University Hospital.

“This means the virus can spread among closely interacting people through talking, coughing or sneezing. Therefore, by using a medical mask, the person will protect both himself and other people in the environments they enter,” she said.

Kulah added that masks should be worn by people who frequent public places such as marketplaces, supermarkets and public transport, where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Masks essential to avoid highly contagious virus

Muhammed Fatih Evcimik, an otorhinolaryngologist at Medipol Mega University Hospital, said the reason for the change in stance on wearing a mask is due to the highly contagious nature of the virus.

“At first, the World Health Organization (WHO) said there is no need for healthy people to wear face masks. But despite being ill and having no complaints, some people continued to spread this virus to the public. It is both to protect themselves and to protect others,” he said.

Evcimik also warned that masks must be worn properly.

People should wear a mask in public places, especially indoor areas, he said, adding research has shown that even if there is no close contact, the virus can travel up to eight meters (27 feet) through sneezing and coughing.

“So when we go out, should we wear it? Yes, because we use enclosed areas such as elevators, stairwells, or a market or business environment,” he added.

Evcimik said there are two types of masks — medical masks such as N95 respirators and non-medical masks.

Healthcare workers and those who care for COVID-19 patients should definitely use medical masks, he stressed.

Turkey enforces use of masks

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced nearly two weeks ago that people cannot enter shops and marketplaces without face masks.

Turkey then began distributing free face masks to citizens except those aged 20 or under and 65 or older to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Turkey has confirmed 1,403 fatalities from the novel coronavirus while the number of cases has reached 65,111.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China in December, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 1.98 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll surpassing 126,000 and nearly 495,000 recoveries.