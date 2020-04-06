Naturists Book Out Ashford’s Hollywood Bowl for Naked Three-Finger Fun

A particularly bizarre bit of regional news from the Kent area needs bringing to everyone’s attention today, as it’s not often you get to talk about nudists or naturists or Humans That Prefer No Clothes as they’re known today going bowling. They have unmet entertainment needs too.

According to Kent Online, the British Naturism group has booked out Ashford’s Hollywood Bowl on March 26, so if you want to see 48 naked penises pointing at maybe one poor, besieged woman’s tentatively revealed bosom, there’s your place. It’s £21 to book. If you’re busy that night, there’s a naked restaurant evening meal in Hemel Hempstead scheduled for tomorrow, but that’s booked out so you’ll have to approach your local backstreet/underground nudist ticket reseller and pay the associated premium.

The bowling night sounds like the best bet, then, as for your £21 you get two games, a drink, and shoe hire is included, as even naturists can’t do it without special shoes on. I’ve seen that as a bumper sticker somewhere. [British Naturism via Kent Online]

Image credit: Carefully cropped clothed bowling