NBA: Aaron Gordon moves to Nuggets in trade

The Denver Nuggets acquired Aaron Gordon and Gary Clark from Orlando Magic in exchange for Gary Harris and RJ Hampton and a future first-round pick, the President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly confirmed late Thursday.

25-year-old Gordon spent the first seven years of his career in Orlando. He averaged 12.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 428 games (339 starts).

Clark appeared in 35 games for the Magic this season, averaging 3.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in 18.2 minutes. He played in 128 career games over three seasons with Houston Rockets and Magic.